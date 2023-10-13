Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli Air Force strikes 750 military targets in Gaza overnight

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel continues to bombard the Gaza Strip as war continues

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: On the seventh day of the war between Israel and Hamas since the latter launched an unprecedented attack that killed hundreds of people, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to launch a possible ground offensive in Gaza that is expected to be deadlier and more destructive than the airstrikes that have ravaged the Strip.

As Israel continues to relentlessly bombard Gaza from the air, Hamas militants have also fired thousands of rockets into Israel. Netanyahu has pledged to “crush” militants of the Hamas group after they infiltrated the country and gunned down over 1,300 people - a toll previously unseen in Israel in decades of conflict.

Meanwhile, under India's 'Operation Ajay', the first flight carrying 212 Indian nations from Israel has landed in Delhi. Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar is present at the airport to welcome the Indians who were stranded in Israel. Additionally, the United Kingdom is sending Royal Navy ships and other military assets to support humanitarian efforts in Israel.

