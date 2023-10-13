Friday, October 13, 2023
     
  Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli Air Force strikes 750 military targets in Gaza overnight
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The Israeli military has directed the evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern Gaza, according to a United Nations spokesperson. The order signals a looming ground offensive from Israel amid PM Netanyahu's vow to "crush" the Hamas militants.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Jerusalem Updated on: October 13, 2023 12:02 IST
Israel continues to bombard the Gaza Strip as war continues
Image Source : AP Israel continues to bombard the Gaza Strip as war continues

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: On the seventh day of the war between Israel and Hamas since the latter launched an unprecedented attack that killed hundreds of people, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to launch a possible ground offensive in Gaza that is expected to be deadlier and more destructive than the airstrikes that have ravaged the Strip.

As Israel continues to relentlessly bombard Gaza from the air, Hamas militants have also fired thousands of rockets into Israel. Netanyahu has pledged to “crush” militants of the Hamas group after they infiltrated the country and gunned down over 1,300 people - a toll previously unseen in Israel in decades of conflict.

Meanwhile, under India's 'Operation Ajay', the first flight carrying 212 Indian nations from Israel has landed in Delhi. Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar is present at the airport to welcome the Indians who were stranded in Israel. Additionally, the United Kingdom is sending Royal Navy ships and other military assets to support humanitarian efforts in Israel.

 

Live updates :Israel-Hamas War (Oct 13)

  • Oct 13, 2023 11:28 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Israeli Air Force strikes 750 military targets in Gaza overnight

    "The IAF struck 750 military targets overnight, including underground Hamas terror tunnels, military compounds and posts, residences of senior terrorist operatives used as military command centers, weapons storage warehouses, comms rooms and targeted senior terrorist operatives," said the Israeli Air Force on X.

  • Oct 13, 2023 11:23 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Number of people displaced in Gaza rises to 423,000

    The number of people forced from their homes by the airstrikes soared 25% in a day, reaching 423,000 out of a population of 2.3 million, the United Nations said Thursday. Most crowded into U.N.-run schools, reported the Associated Press.

  • Oct 13, 2023 10:55 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Indians chant 'Vande Mataram'. 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' on flight returning from Israel

    Chants of 'Vande Matram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' by passengers on the first flight carrying 212 Indian nationals from Israel. The flight landed at Delhi airport earlier today. 

  • Oct 13, 2023 10:53 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Israeli casualties rise to 1,300, over 3,000 injured in Hamas attacks: IDF

    On the Israel-Palestine conflict, IDF Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus says "Unfortunately the number of Israeli casualties has risen again to 1,300 Israeli civilians and soldiers & more than 3000 wounded...We have never, ever in our history been forced to deal with such a situation and it is ongoing. It will take days and as we match and identify more and more of the Israeli bodies that are uncovered in the communities...Our aim is to take all of Hamas's military abilities and strip them away at the end of this war. Our intention is that Hamas will no longer have any ability to strike, harm or kill Israeli civilians. That is the purpose of what we are doing now inside the Gaza Strip. That is why the Israeli Air Force has been delivering significant amounts of bombs on the Gaza Strip and that is what we will continue to do as this war unfolds..."

  • Oct 13, 2023 10:52 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Israel orders the evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern part of Gaza: UN

    Israel’s military on Friday directed the evacuation of northern Gaza, a region that is home to 1.1 million people — about half of the territory’s population — within 24 hours, a UN spokesman said.

