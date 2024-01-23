Tuesday, January 23, 2024
     
21 Israeli troops killed in deadliest attack on IDF forces in Gaza since Hamas' Oct 7 attack

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: January 23, 2024 13:24 IST
Israel-Hamas war: At least 21 Israeli soldiers were killed in Gaza in the deadliest single attack on the military by the Hamas militant group since the October 7 attacks that triggered the escalating war in the besieged Palestinian enclave, taking the total number of deceased Israeli troops to 208. The development is a major setback for Israel and could add to mounting calls for an immediate ceasefire.

According to the Associated Press, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reserve personnel were preparing explosives to demolish two buildings in central Gaza on Monday when a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank nearby. The blast triggered the explosives, causing both two-story buildings to collapse on the soldiers inside.

More details awaited.

