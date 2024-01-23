21 Israeli troops killed in deadliest attack on IDF forces in Gaza since Hamas' Oct 7 attack

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Israel-Hamas war: At least 21 Israeli soldiers were killed in Gaza in the deadliest single attack on the military by the Hamas militant group since the October 7 attacks that triggered the escalating war in the besieged Palestinian enclave, taking the total number of deceased Israeli troops to 208. The development is a major setback for Israel and could add to mounting calls for an immediate ceasefire.

According to the Associated Press, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reserve personnel were preparing explosives to demolish two buildings in central Gaza on Monday when a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank nearby. The blast triggered the explosives, causing both two-story buildings to collapse on the soldiers inside.

More details awaited.