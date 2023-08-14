Iran terror attack on mosque kills one, hurts 7, gunmen target same holy shrine where 15 killed last year

Follow us on Image Source : AP Holy shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz

At least one person has been killed and seven others have been injured in an attack on the same mosque where assilants killed at least 15 people in October last year. According to the reports, the attack that took place late on Sunday targeted the Shah Cheragh shrine located in downtown Shiraz.

Although state news agency IRNA reported that the death toll was one, other local channels claimed at least four people were killed in the deadly attack.

As of now, the officials said it was likely that the attacker had opened fire at people after being confronted by security guards at the gates of the shrine.

Qِuting Fars Deputy Governor Esmail Ghezel Sofla, the state media news agency described the attacker as a Takfiri element and said the person had been arrested and is being interrogated by judicial authorities.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and Governor Imanieh to identify and punish the accused at Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz.

Also, the report claimed that President Raisi in separate phone calls urged the two officials to fully utilize available resources for the proper care of the injured.

