Iran: 2 security personnel killed by militants at police station in Zahedan

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Two security personnel were killed during the militant attack at an Iranian police station

Two Iranian security personnel were killed after four militants allegedly attacked a police station, according to state media reports on Saturday. The militants were later killed, said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

As per an AP report citing state media, the attack occured at a police station in the city of Zahedan in the Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran.

The militant group were equipped with grenades and tried gaining access to the police station, said Alireza Marhamati, the province's deputy governor. Two security forces were killed in the ensuing attack.

Meanwhile, two militants were reportedly hanged for their involvement in a deadly attack on Shah Cheragh mosque, Iran's second-holiest site, on October 26. At least 13 people were killed and 30 were wounded in the attack.

One of the gunmen had succumbed to his injuries during his arrest days after the attack.

