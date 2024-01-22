Iran's foreign minister to visit Pakistan after tit-for-tat attack, envoys of both nations to resume duties

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Islamabad: Iran and Pakistan which had recently indulged in the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years, both neighbouring nations have now decided to stabilise the relations as Tehran's Foreign Minister has announced to visit Islamabad. Also, both nations agreed to resume the duties of respective ambassadors. The announcement came after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani held another round of telephone conversations on Monday. Iran’s foreign ministry said that the Foreign Minister would visit Islamabad on Monday, January 29, and its ambassador would resume duties in Pakistan's national capital on Friday.

"Following the telephonic conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, it has been mutually agreed that ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by 26 January 2024," read the joint statement released by Pakistan foreign ministry.

"At the invitation of Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian will undertake a visit to Pakistan on 29 January 2024," it added.

Iran attacks Pakistan

Earlier last week, Iran launched massive attacks targeting what it described as bases inside Pakistan for the militant group Jaish al-Adl--a Sunni militant group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan. According to the Pakistani government, the missile infiltrated their airspace and killed at least two children. Notably, Tehran's staunch action on the Panjgur region coincided with a meeting between the Iranian Foreign Minister and caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on the sideline of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to al-Arabiya News, the militant group was formed in 2012 and is designated as a “terrorist” organization by Tehran. It has a history of launching multiple attacks on Iranian security forces over the years. According to Iranian media, a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan was attacked wherein at least 11 policemen were killed. Later, the group claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Breach of Pakistani airspace"

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry, during a press conference, called Tehran's action an "unprovoked and blatant" breach of Pakistan's sovereignty. It termed the move as a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. "This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act," said the foreign ministry.

Later, Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Iran and the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who is visiting Iran will not be allowed to come back. "Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while addressing a press briefing in Islamabad.

A day after this move, Pakistan launched a counter-attack on Iran's border region, resulting in the killing of at least 9 people including women and children.

