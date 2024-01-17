Breaking: Pakistan expels Iranian envoy, recalls ambassador from Tehran following Balochistan air strike

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Pakistan Embassy in Tehran.

Islamabad: A day after Iran launched a massive attack on Pakistan's terror outfits, Islamabad has recalled its ambassador from Iran and the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who is visiting Iran will not be allowed to come back.

"Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while addressing a press briefing in Islamabad.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran launched massive attacks targeting what it described as bases inside Pakistan for the militant group Jaish al-Adl--a Sunni militant group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan. According to the Pakistani government, the attack killed at least two children.

Why Iran carries out attacks on Pakistan

According to al-Arabiya News, the militant group was formed in 2012 and is designated as a “terrorist” organization by Tehran. It has a history of launching multiple attacks on Iranian security forces over the years. According to Iranian media, a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan was attacked wherein at least 11 policemen were killed. Later, the group claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Breach of Pakistani airspace"

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry, during a press conference, called Tehran's action an "unprovoked and blatant" breach of Pakistan's sovereignty. It termed the move as a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. "This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act," said the foreign ministry.

The spokesperson asserted that the government has decided to suspend all high-level visits that were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in the coming days.

