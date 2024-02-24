Iran conducts military operation inside Pakistani territory, kills terror group Jaish al-Adl commander

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Irani forces have killed terror group Jaish al-Adl commander Ismail Shahbakhsh in a military operation inside the Pakistani territory, reports have said.

"Iran's military forces have, in an armed clash inside the Pakistani territory, killed senior Jaish al-Adl militant group commander Ismail Shahbakhsh and some of his companions," Iran's state-run media reported on Saturday.

The development has come a month after the two countries conducted airstrikes on each other's territories.

More to follow...

