International Day of Democracy today. Here's what UN chief says on democracy in times of COVID

International Day of Democracy, a day that provides an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world, is being observed by all UN member states today (September 15). Back in 2007, the United Nations General Assembly had resolved to observe 15 September as the International Day of Democracy. The purpose of the UNGA was to uphold and promote the principles of democracy. The UNGA had also invited all member states and organizations to commemorate the day in an appropriate manner that contributes to raising public awareness.

The International Day of Democracy is seen as an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world. The link between democracy and human rights is captured in article 21(3) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

What is Democracy?

Democracy is as much a process as a goal, and only with the full participation of and support by the international community, national governing bodies, civil society and individuals, can the ideal of democracy be made into a reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere.

The values of freedom, respect for human rights and the principle of holding periodic and genuine elections by universal suffrage are essential elements of democracy. In turn, democracy provides the natural environment for the protection and effective realization of human rights. These values are embodied in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and further developed in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which enshrines a host of political rights and civil liberties underpinning meaningful democracies.

Democracy in the times of COVID-19

According to what UN Secretary-General António Guterres says, "As the world confronts COVID-19, democracy is crucial in ensuring the free flow of information, participation in decision-making and accountability for the response to the pandemic." Guterres has also urged governments to be transparent, responsive and accountable in their COVID-19 response and ensure that any emergency measures are legal, proportionate, necessary and non-discriminatory.

The Secretary-General's policy brief says states must respect and protect, among other rights, freedom of expression and of the press, freedom of information, freedom of association and of assembly.

The unprecedented COVID-19 crisis has resulted in major social, political and legal challenges globally, the United Nations says.

As states around the world adopt emergency measures to address the crisis, it is critical that they continue to uphold the rule of law, protect and respect international standards and basic principles of legality, and the right to access justice, remedies and due process.

The crisis raises the question of how best to counter harmful speech while protecting freedom of expression, the UN says.

Sweeping efforts to eliminate misinformation or disinformation can result in purposeful or unintentional censorship, which undermines trust.

The most effective response is accurate, clear and evidence-based information from sources people trust, the United Nations says.

International Day of Democracy 2020 Theme

In 2019, the theme for democracy was 'participation'. However, this year, the International Day of Democracy is an opportunity to recall that democracy is about people.

Democracy is built on inclusion, equal treatment and participation—and it is a fundamental building block for peace, sustainable development, and human rights.

