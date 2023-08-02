Indian woman who goes missing from Royal Caribbean cruise in Singapore falls to death on her birthday

Follow us on Image Source : @ROYALCARIBBEAN/TWITTER Royal Caribbean Ship

Vivek Sahani, co-founder of Goila Butter Chicken, took to social media and shared the tragic death of his mother was was missing from a luxury cruise vessel in Singapore. Accidentally, she died on the day of her birth, according to Vivek.

According to Vivek, his mother, Reeta Sahani and father Jakesh Sahani were on a trip to the Strait of Singapore from Penang, the northern island state of Peninsular Malaysia. The 64-year-old Indian woman went missing when his husband woke up to find his wife missing from their room. Vivek, on Sunday, took to social media platforms, and alleged that the cruise staff told his father that she jumped, and added "They have not shown us any footage and are washing their hands off".

"They didn't carry out any rescue operation": Victim's son

"They didn't carry out any rescue operation and off-boarded my dad. Is this even humane? Requesting urgent help from the high commissioner of India, mea and Dr Jaishankar ...pls help @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @PMOIndia," he tweeted on July 31. "Please help us!! The way @RoyalCarribean has acted in this whole episode is not acceptable. Need your intervention," he urged.

This prompted the Indian High Commission to swing into action and assured him of all possible help.

On Tuesday, Vivek again took to social media and confirmed that his mother fell from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship. The couple’s other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that his mother could not swim "Thank you for showing your overwhelming support in this time of distress for my family & I will forever be grateful. The cruise liner finally did share the footage with us & a search is also underway. With the footage, we have unfortunately learnt that my mother has passed away," he wrote.

Indian High Commission asks Royal Caribbean cruise company to extend cooperation

The High Commission of India in Singapore said on Tuesday that it has been in touch with the woman's family since it was informed of the incident. “We are also in close contact with Singaporean authorities to address related issues and are facilitating legal procedures,” the High Commission said Tuesday night. The High Commission has also contacted the Indian head of the Royal Caribbean cruise company to extend cooperation and reiterated that it is fully committed to supporting the family during this period of time.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Police Coast Guard and the Republic of Singapore Navy are assisting in the search, covering the stretch of Singapore port waters and the Singapore Strait. It is a 113-km long and 19-km wide busy shipping route between the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea with Singapore on the north of the channel.

