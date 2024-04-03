Two Indian nationals from Kerala tricked into Russia-Ukraine war brought back to Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : AP A Ukranian army personnel operating a war equipment.

New Delhi: Two of the four Kerala-based youths who fought in the war against Ukraine after being recruited into the Russian army by private agencies returned to Delhi on Monday. The return of two Keralities was possible after the Ministry of External Affairs intervened in the matter. According to media reports, the two who returned to the national capital were identified as David Muthappan, a resident of Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram and Prince Sebastian, a native of Anchuthengu. Both victims will be repatriated to the state following a proper investigation.

Earlier last week, Union Minister of State (Mos) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had confirmed that two of them would be returning to India. The Indian Embassy was readying their travel documents to return from Russia, he had said. Regarding the remaining two residents of the state, the MoS said the External Affairs Ministry was in talks with the Russian government to bring them back as well. "Rest assured we are taking strong measures to ensure their return," he said.

Earlier, Muraleedharan had said that authorities have launched an investigation into agencies that recruited Indians to go to war-torn Ukraine after luring them with the promise of lucrative jobs in Russia. He had also said that the Central government was making all possible efforts to bring back all Indians stranded in the conflict zone, and procedures were underway to take legal action against the agencies that recruited them.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.