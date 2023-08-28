India appoints Geetika Srivastava as first-ever female charge d'affaires in Pakistan I Know all about her

Follow us on Image Source : @GITIKASRIVASTAV/TWITTER Geetika Srivastava

After a gap of four years, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad is set to welcome Geetika Srivastava, a 2005 batch of Indian Foreign Service officer, as its first-ever female charge d’affaires, The News reported on Monday.

According to the report, Srivastava is expected to take up her assignment soon after the term of the current CdA, Dr Suresh Kumar, ends.

It is worth mentioning the relations between the two neighbouring nations soured soon after the Indian government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Subsequently, Islamabad suspended Ajay Bisaria from the post of Indian high commissioner, in order to show their protest against New Delhi's decision. Since then, there has been no full-time high commissioner either in Islamabad or New Delhi.

Who is Geetika Srivastava?

Srivastava, a 2005 batch IFS officer, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has an experience of nearly two decades in the diplomacy spectrum. She had earlier served as Regional Passport Officer in Kolkata and as Director in the IOR Division of the Ministry of External Affairs. Besides, Srivastava had also handled several assignments in the Indian High Commission in China.

Currently, she has been working at MEA, New Delhi as a Joint Secretary in charge of the Indo-Pacific Division.

The Indo-Pacific Division of the Ministry of External Affairs looks after India’s multilateral diplomacy with ASEAN, IORA, FIPIC, and other entities in the Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, multiple media also reported that the Pakistani government has appointed Saad Warraich as the new charge d’affaires of Pakistan for India.

Saad Warriach will replace Aizaz Khan.

