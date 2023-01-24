Indian Diaspora in UK celebrates Republic Day with flag hosting and cultural performances

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Diaspora in UK celebrates Republic Day

Republic Day 2023: Indian Diaspora in the UK celebrated the Indian Republic Day with flag hosting and cultural performances in the presence of the Mayor of Slough, Lord Rami Ranger, MP Virendra Sharma, Second Secretary from the High Commission of India, London, Local councillors and many other renowned personalities.

The Indian Diaspora in the UK (IDUK Group) is doing things as their tagline says, "Bringing People Together." They have organised their first-ever Indian Republic Day celebration in Slough, UK, which was attended by over 500 people on Sunday, 22nd August.



The first citizen of Slough attended the event, The Worshipful the Mayor of Slough, Cllr Dilbagh Singh Parmar, Mayoress of Slough, Lord Rami Ranger (Member of House of Lords, UK Parliament), MP Virendra Sharma (Member of House of Commons, UK Parliament and MP from South Hall), Second Secretary (Education) Harish Kumar, High Commission of India, London, and many renowned personalities from Indian Diaspora in the UK.

Indians perform evening Aarti in Slough Hindu Temple



The event started by lighting the Diya followed by the Indian National Flag Hoisting, honour to the respected guests, speeches, and many mesmerizing cultural performances by the local residents, performers from across the UK, and the IDUK team. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the Performances, followed by evening Aarti in Slough Hindu Temple and Dinner.



Mayor of Slough, Cllr Dilbagh Sigh Parmar, talked about the importance of Republic Day and appreciated the efforts of the IDUK team for organizing such events and bringing Indian culture here in the UK.



Lord Rami Ranger said that after partition in 1947, two nations were created. One based on religion (Pakistan) and another one irrespective of religion (India), and see where both countries stand today. India is exporting top engineers, doctors, nurses, architects, lawyers, etc., to the world and has now given a Prime Minister (e.g., Rishi Sunak). He appreciated India's rich culture and heritage. He also mentioned that people of Indian origin are running most blue-chip companies worldwide.



MP Virendra Sharma said Indians in the UK should come forward and join British politics; the Young generation should be motivated and join politics irrespective of the party they like. Still, Indian Diaspora must play an active role in UK politics. He said you are the future, as he is in the last leg of his political career due to age constraints. However, he extended his full support and guidance to anyone who wanted to join British politics.



The founder member of the IDUK team (Mr. Hirdesh Gupta, Ajay Murudkar, Alok Gupta, and Sanket Tamboli) explained the objective of the IDUK group, why they created it, what the goals of it, what they have achieved so far, and what plans are.



Families were dressed up in Indian ethnic wear, highlighting the cultural values of India, and also encouraged their kids to design handmade Indian flags for the IDUK Display Board at the event. The kids made full efforts to truly show their love towards the country, showing significant participation.

