Republic Day 2023: Do you know When, Where and How the first republic day was celebrated in India?

Republic Day 2023: All eyes of the Indian citizens were on the day when the Constitution of India was scheduled to sign. It is said that MN Roy took the initiative in 1934 to form a Constituent Assembly. Later, the Indian National Congress demanded to give shape to the Indian Constitution. The British Government accepted this demand in 1940. The Indian Constitution was finally adopted on November 26, 1949. January 26, 1950, is the day when sovereign India celebrated its first Republic Day and the constitution came into force. You know, it rained outside when the Indian Constitution was signed. We are the largest democracy in the world gifted with the world's lengthiest constitution.

Formation of the Indian Constitution

Presently, our constitution has a preamble and 470 articles grouped into 25 parts with 12 schedules and 5 appendices. The world's lengthiest constitution was drafted in 2 years, 11 months and 17 days. During the drafting period, 11 sessions were held that were spread over 165 days. Dr BR Ambedkar was the chairman of the committee.

India celebrated its first R-Day on...

Amid chilly weather, on January 26, 1950, it was a sunny day and Indians witnessed the historic moment of celebrating the first Republic Day. The preparation for this day started several weeks prior. After three years of Independence, India finally declared itself a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic with a parliamentary system of government on January 26, 1950.

Republic Day Parade was first held at...

From 1950 to 1954, the Republic Day celebration was held at Irwin Stadium, Kingsway, Red Fort, and Ramlila grounds. In 1955, the grand parade started to be held at Rajpath (now Kartavyapath). The first chief guest to attend India's first republic day in 1950 was President Sukarno from Indonesia.

