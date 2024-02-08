'They're interfering in our internal affairs': India rejects Canada's accusations of election interference

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday strongly rejected Canada's allegations of New Delhi interfering in their elections, saying that it was Ottawa that was interfering in India's internal affairs. This came days after Canada's federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference said it was looking into alleged meddling by India in the country's last two general elections, according to local media.

The commission, in a statement last month, said it has asked the federal government to produce documentation related to these allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections. The commission's terms of reference, published last year, direct it to assess possible interference by China, Russia, and other foreign states or non-state actors in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, according to CTV News.