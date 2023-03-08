India helped Sri Lanka more than any other country during economic crisis: Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Ali Sabry

Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Ali Sabry has praised India saying that New Delhi helped them more than any other country especially when they were going through its worst economic crisis.

Speaking during Raisina Dialogue 'Ideas Pod', Sabry said that not just the Indian government came forward with bold decisions but even the Indian people came forward to support Sri Lanka.

"Your real friends are tested when bad time comes. India has stood by us, a friend in need and a friend indeed that they say. So we are very grateful to India, for what it has done for us," Sabry said.

Sri Lanka Foreign Minister further said that India took bold decisions to help them and provided about 3.9 billion worth of bilateral credit and accreditation.

Sabry said that India's intervention to save Sri Lanka was higher than the other countries and was early.

Meanwhile, the IMF board is set to meet on March 20 for the possible approval of the USD 2.9 billion bailout for debt-ridden Sri Lanka.

“Sri Lanka has now received financing assurances from all major bilateral creditors. This paves the way for consideration by the IMF’s board on March 20 for the approval of the Staff Level Agreement reached on September 1, 2022, for financing under an Extended Fund Facility,” the statement said.

“The arrangement will support the authorities’ programme of ambitious reforms, that they have already embarked upon, which will help Sri Lanka emerge from its current crisis and set it on a trajectory of strong and inclusive growth,” it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

