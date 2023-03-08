Canadian Sikh, who was on India visit, killed in Punjab after alleged argument over music

Follow us on Image Source : @MSSIRSA Screengrab, taken from video shared by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa

A Canadian Sikh, who had come to India in February this year, was allegedly killed during a fight with locals in Mohali, cops have informed.

The victim has been identified as Pradeep Singh, 24.

According to reports, the family members of the victim have alleged that Pradeep Singh was killed by goons when he was on way to Mohali.

"He saw a few hooligans playing inappropriate songs in a car in full public view. He tried to reason out with them. But they attacked him and he died on the spot," family members of the victim alleged.

Speaking on the matter, SSP Mohali said, "The victim, Pradeep Singh had worn the dress code of Nihangs at the time of the incident. So far he has not been found linked to any Nihang group".

"Pained to see young Canadian Sikh killed at Anandpur Sahib in Hola Muhalla celebrations. Such incidents reflect the need to introspect within our community. On one side, we have achievers like Mr Ajay Banga and on other, such incidents defame Sikhs and Punjab," said BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Meanwhile, the accused has been identified as Niranjan Singh. A case has been registered in the matter.

Cops have also appealed people not to believe in any rumours.

The victim is a Permanent Resident (PR) of Canada and had come to India in February, SSP Mohali said.

