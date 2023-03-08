Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Ahmedabad: Visits Sabarmati Ashram, celebrates Holi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives in India, plays Holi.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday arrived in India for a four-day visit. He was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel in Ahmedabad.

Upon his arrival in Ahmedabad, Anthony Albanese visited Sabarmati Ashram and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Australian PM also celebrated Holi in Ahmedabad. "Honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India. Holi’s message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all of us," Albanese tweeted.

Earlier, before leaving for India, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a tweet said, "Today I’m bringing a delegation of ministers and business leaders to India."

Responding to his Australian counterpart, PM Modi said, "India eagerly awaits your arrival! Looking forward to productive deliberations to further the India-Australia friendship

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also accompanied Australian PM during the Ashram tour.

Albanese will attend a Holi programme at Raj Bhavan later in the evening, as per schedule shared by authorities.

Prime Minister Modi, who was in Tripura earlier today, will reach Gujarat around 8 pm today.

PM Modi and Australian counterpart will witness Day 1 of India vs Australia 4th test match in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Ahead of tomorrow's match, Bhupendrabhai Patel inspected Narendra Modi Stadium at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex in Ahmedabad.

