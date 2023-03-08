Sisodia kept in segregated ward keeping his security in mind: Tihar Jail rejects AAP's 'life in danger' charge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Liquor Policy: Delhi's Tihar jail on Wednesday rejected claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that Manish Sisodia has been kept with dreaded criminals in the prison cell.

"Manish Sisodia has been assigned a segregated ward keeping his security in mind. The ward of CJ-1, where he is lodged has minimum number of inmates who are not gangsters and are maintaining good conduct inside the jail," prison officials said.

"A separate cell makes it possible for him to meditate or do other activities without any disturbance. All arrangements, as per Jail Rules, are in place to ensure his safety and security. Any aspersions cast about his lodgings are unfounded," they said.

Earlier today, AAPs' Sanjay Singh claimed that he's being kept with dangerous criminals in Tihar jail.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of Holi, Singh accused PM Modi of holding grudges against the AAP to such an extent that Sisodia has been denied the 'vipassana' cell while currently being kept with blood-hounding criminals.

