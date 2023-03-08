Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@AAMAADMIPARTY Manish Sisodia kept with most dangerous criminals in jail: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Delhi excise case : Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is being kept with dangerous criminals in Tihar jail.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of Holi, Singh accused PM Modi of holding grudges against the AAP to such an extent that Sisodia has been denied the 'vipassana' cell while currently being kept with blood-hounding criminals.

Singh said that Sisodia's only crime was that he wanted lakhs of children to get the best education.

Sisodia refused ‘Vipassana cell’ in Tihar jail, alleges AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

Earlier in the day, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that party leader Manish Sisodia is being kept with other inmates in jail and has been refused the ‘Vipassana’ cell.

“There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the vipasana cell of the jail and the same was approved by the court. Despite the court's approval, Sisodia has been kept with criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must give the answer,” Bharadwaj said.

Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and an accused in the excise policy scam, is lodged in a Tihar prison cell for senior citizens.

Officials had earlier said that Sisodia will be lodged inside Tihar Jail Number-1 which is meant for a single person who is a senior citizen.

The court had allowed the senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to jail, and directed the Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

Just a day earlier, the Enforcement Directorate reached Tihar Jail and questioned former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in this case last month and he is currently in judicial custody.

The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, they said. Officials of the ED will reach the Tihar Jail around noon to record the statement of Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The CBI also questioned close aide (PS) Davender Sharma of former Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi excise policy case.

