26/11 Mumbai attacks: India formally asks Pakistan to extradite mastermind Hafiz Saeed, say sources

In a major development, the Indian government has officially requested Pakistan to extradite the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and mastermind of the 26/11 terror attack, Hafiz Saeed. According to diplomatic sources, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received the official request from the Indian government, urging the initiation of the legal process for the extradition of Hafiz Saeed.

"India (as part of the procedure that it does on a regular basis) has formally requested Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed to face charges in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case. India has urged the initiation of the legal process for the extradition of Hafiz Saeed," diplomatic sources told India TV.

Notably, Saeed, who is also a United Nations-designated terrorist, has been in jail since 2019 after being convicted for several years in multiple terror finance cases along with some other leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD). Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the LeT, which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

