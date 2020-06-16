LAC face-off: Global Times says can't confirm exact numbers on casualty

Image Source : FILE 5 Chinese PLA soldiers dead, 11 injured in scuffle with Indian Army: Global Times reports

Chinese tabloid newspaper Global Times has issued a statement that it cannot confirm the exact number of casualties in the Chinese Chinese PLA after India-China border clashes. In a tweet Global Times said, "The official Global Times accounts have NEVER reported the exact casualties on the Chinese side. The Global Times CANNOT confirm the number at the moment."

The official Global Times accounts have NEVER reported the exact casualties on the Chinese side. The Global Times CANNOT confirm the number at the moment. — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 16, 2020

Earlier chief reporter at Global Times, Wang Wenwen had reported casualties in the People's Liberation Army (PLA) after India-China LAC clashes last night. "Reports say 5 PLA soldiers were killed and 11 were injured at LAC China-India border yesterday," she said in a tweet.

Reports say 5 PLA soldiers were killed and 11 were injured at LAC China-India border yesterday. — Wang Wenwen (@WenwenWang1127) June 16, 2020

According to India Army Official Statement, "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers."

A high level meeting has taken place between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CDS General Bipin Rawat to deliberate further on the escalation. The three service chiefs were also present in the meeting.

Meetings have also been underway between senior Indian Army and PLA Generals to de-escalate the situation.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage