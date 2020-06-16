Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chinese news outlet Global Times' Editor-in-Chief dares issue threat to India (Representative image)

As clash between India and China escalated to levels unprecedented in recent times, Editor-in-Chief of China's state-backed Global Times dared to issue warning to India. In a confrontation in Galawan Valley in Ladakh, both Indian and Chinese forces suffered casualties. These were first casualties registered in Sino-Indian clash after 1975. An officer and two soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred and according to a tweet by Global Times reporter, People's liberation Army (PLA) of China suffered 5 casualties other than 11 injuries.

Meanwhile, Hu Xijin, Editor-in-Chief of Global Times had wherewithal to issue a warning to India. He even went to the length of asking India to not be "arrogant". The usual muscle flexing was observed in the tweet he posted.

"Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it," said Xijin in his tweet.

Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 16, 2020

While the Editor-in-Chief was busy issuing hollow threats to India, his own Global Times was doing flip-flops on the number of Chinese soldiers killed in the clash. Right after its own reporter posted a tweet about Chinese casualties, Global Times hurridly put out a tweet saying that it was not able to determine how many soldiers were killed.

A high level meeting has taken place between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CDS General Bipin Rawat to deliberate further on the escalation. The three service chiefs were also present in the meeting.

Meetings have also been underway between senior Indian Army and PLA Generals to de-escalate the situation.

ALSO READ | Did Global Times take a U-turn on Chinese casualty numbers?

ALSO READ | LAC face-off: Global Times says can't confirm exact numbers on casualty

Watch | Why is China hell bent on misadventure at LAC?

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage