Did Global Times take a U-turn on Chinese casualty numbers?

A tweet posted by a reporter from the Global Times claimed that 5 PLA soldiers were killed while 11 suffered injuries during the face-off. The Editor-in-Chief of the Global Times too confirmed casualties on the Chinese side, however, he didn't specify any numbers as his reporter did.

New Delhi Updated on: June 16, 2020 16:07 IST
An officer and two soldiers were martyred at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday during a violent face off with the Chinese troops, the Indian Army said on Tuesday. Moments later, reports of Chinese casualties emerged. Beijing, however, has kept mum so far. 

"I am not aware of the information you provided," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said when asked about the reports of the Indian casualties at the contested borders. 

Meanwhile, a tweet posted by a reporter from the Global Times began surfacing. It claimed that 5 PLA soldiers were killed while 11 suffered injuries during the face-off.

The Editor-in-Chief of the Global Times too confirmed casualties on the Chinese side, however, he didn't specify any numbers as his reporter did. 

In the meantime, another tweet was posted by the official Global Times account disowning their reporter's count of the Chinese casualties. The tweet clearly mentioned that it couldn't confirm the number of Chinese casualties. "The official Global Times accounts have NEVER reported the exact casualties on the Chinese side. The Global Times CANNOT confirm the number at the moment."

Official word from the Chinese government on their casualties is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs over the violent clashes at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the Indian Army and Chinese Peoples Liberation Army (PLA).

