Trump announces $5,000 cash payout for adults if Republicans win upcoming midterm elections

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has made a major election promise ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, saying every adult citizen in the United States could receive a $5,000 dividend if Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress. Trump made the announcement while addressing the Republican Party's midterm convention in Dallas on Wednesday. He linked the proposed payout to what he described as the strong performance of the US economy under his administration. He told supporters that the country was "making so much money" and argued that the economic gains would allow his administration to distribute money directly to American adults.

"Because we have done so well and because our country is making so much money that only I can make this promise to you that. Here is my promise. If Republicans win both the House and the Senate, because of our tremendous economic success and strength, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States for $5,000," Trump said, as per ANI.

The announcement comes as Republicans prepare for the November midterm elections, in which control of the US House of Representatives and Senate is at stake. Trump has increasingly placed himself at the centre of the Republican campaign despite not being a candidate on the midterm ballot.

What exactly has Trump promised?

Trump's proposal is conditional on Republicans winning both chambers of Congress. In other words, his promise depends on the GOP retaining control of the House and Senate after the November elections. He described the proposed payment as a "dividend", comparing it to the kind of cash distribution a successful company could make to its shareholders. The president also indicated that the money would have to be spent within the United States.

However, Trump did not explain how the payments would be funded, when they would be issued or what mechanism would be used to distribute the money. The announcement therefore remains a political promise rather than a detailed payment programme.

$5,000 payout could involve a huge financial burden

The scale of the proposal is significant because the payment would cover hundreds of millions of adult Americans. Recent reports have estimated that such a programme could cost more than $1 trillion, depending on the number of people ultimately eligible for the payment. Trump did not provide a detailed explanation of where the money would come from during his convention speech. He instead pointed to what he called the country's economic strength and the revenue generated under his administration.

The lack of details has also raised an important question about whether Congress would need to approve legislation before such payments could be made. Previous proposals for direct payments have faced similar questions over their legal and legislative requirements.

Trump's latest payout promise follows other schemes

The $5,000 proposal is not the first time Trump's administration has promoted measures involving direct financial benefits for Americans. In July, the administration launched the "Trump Accounts" programme. Under the scheme, eligible American children born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028 can receive an initial $1,000 government contribution into an investment account. Parents and other eligible contributors can also make additional contributions, subject to the applicable limits. Trump has also previously promoted other forms of direct payments. In 2025, he announced a one-time tax-free $1,776 "Warrior Dividend" for US military service members. The latest $5,000 proposal, however, is considerably broader because it would apply to every eligible adult citizen rather than a specific group.

What about Trump's earlier tariff rebate proposal?

Trump had earlier floated the idea of sending Americans tariff-related rebate payments, with a figure of around $2,000 being discussed. That proposal also raised questions about how such payments would be authorised and funded. The latest announcement is separate from that earlier tariff rebate proposal. Trump has now linked the $5,000 dividend specifically to Republican success in the House and Senate during the upcoming midterm elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

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