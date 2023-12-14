Trudeau defends his statement, says 'went public to deter India from continuing such unlawful actions'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Canadian President Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons

Amid ongoing tension between India and Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday defended his act wherein he informed the House of Commons about “credible allegations” linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. According to Trudeau, his act on September 18 was in line to deter India from "continuing such actions in Ottawa".

"We felt that all the quiet diplomacy and all the measures that we put in, and ensured that our security services put in to keep people safe in the community, needed a further level of deterrence, perhaps of saying publicly and loudly that we know, or we have credible reasons to believe, that the Indian government was behind this," Trudeau said in an interview with the agency Canadian Press.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

Latest World News