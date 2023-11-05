Sunday, November 05, 2023
     
'Where is evidence, where is the conclusion of the probe?', Indian envoy asks Canada over killing of Nijjar

Verma, who has been facing multiple death threats from Canadian citizens and is a victim of persistent trolls on social media platforms, asked Canada to show proof of India or his government's involvement in the murder of Nijjar.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2023 11:03 IST
Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar (L) and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (R).
Image Source : INDIA TV Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar (L) and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (R).

Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, on Saturday, broke the silence over the allegations levelled by Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, wherein he claimed Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Verma, who has been facing multiple death threats from Canadian citizens and is a victim of persistent trolls on social media platforms, asked Canada to show proof of India or his government's involvement in the murder of Nijjar.

"There is no specific or relevant information provided in this case for us to assist them in the investigation. Where is the evidence? Where is the conclusion of the investigation?" Verma told The Globe and Mail.  "I would go a step further and say now the investigation has already been tainted. A direction has come from someone at a high level to say India or Indian agents are behind it," he added. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

 

  

