Canada: Trudeau again provokes India, schools Delhi to 'uphold, respect rule of laws' amid diplomatic row

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Sunday, again provoked India by raising the diplomatic tensions that arose after the killing of a Khalistani terrorist, with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed during his recent telephonic conversation. Sharing the details about his conversation, Trudeau said he raised the issue of India with his UAE Excellency and added "New Delhi should apprehend the importance of upholding and respecting the rule of law".

"On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding and respecting the rule of law," Trudeau wrote on X.

Notably, the tension between the two nations soared tremendously following Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's allegations against New Delhi where in he claimed Ottawa has "credible information" that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, on July 19. However, the claims were outrightly rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs, where spokesperson Bagchi, dubbed the allegations "baseless" and "politically motivated".

Trudeau also raised the issue with Sunak

Earlier on Friday, Trudeau, in a similar conversation with his UK counterpart, underscored the importance of a de-escalation in the diplomatic row between India and Canada.

According to a statement from 10 Downing Street, Sunak spoke to Trudeau, where the latter updated him on the situation regarding Canadian diplomats in India. Sunak hoped to see a de-escalation of the situation over the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Trudeau says he does not want to escalate the matter

Meanwhile, Trudeau on Tuesday said that he is "not looking to escalate" the tensions with New Delhi and wants to have constructive relations. "We're not looking to escalate, as I've said, we're going to be doing the work that matters in continuing to have constructive relations with India through this extremely difficult time," CBC News quoted Trudeau as saying. The Canadian PM also acknowledged that Ottawa was going through an "extremely challenging time" with New Delhi.

He further said that the dispute between both countries has made it "important for us to have diplomats on the ground working with the Indian government there to support Canadians and Canadian families." Trudeau asserted that his government was taking the matter extremely seriously and would attempt to engage "responsibly and constructively" with India.

