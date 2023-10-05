'Discussions are going on': MEA amid reports India orders Canada to remove 41 diplomats from New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly press breifing on Thursday

Amid reports that India asked 41 Canadian diplomats to leave the country in order to maintain parity of diplomats, the Ministry of External Affairs did not reject the media report but said that "discussions are ongoing to achieve the parity".

Earlier, a media report claimed that India ordered the Canadian Embassy in New Delhi to minimise their diplomats in order to maintain 'parity' and to avoid their interference in India's internal matters.

"On discussions on parity, given the much higher presence of diplomats or diplomatic presence here and their interference in our internal matters, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence. Discussions are ongoing to achieve this. Given that Canadian diplomatic presence is higher, we would assume that there would be a reduction," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly press breifing on Thursday.

