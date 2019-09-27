Image Source : PTI Imran Khan UNGA Speech Live Streaming: Direct Link to watch

Imran Khan UNGA Speech Live Streaming: Direct Link to watch

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the United Nations General Assembly in a short while from now. Imran Khan is slated to address the UNGA right after the speech of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Those wanting to watch Pakistan PM Imran Khan UNGA speech Live, Live Streaming of Imran Khan UNGA speech or want to know where can they watch live broadcast of the event- we have all the details handy for you.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned in recent days that war is possible over India's abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. Residents of the region will be watching Imran Khan to see if Pakistan again raises the issue at the UN stage to ratchet up or down the temperature.

How to watch Live Streaming of Imran Khan's UNGA speech Live?

If you are not near a television set, or you probably are out but wanting to watch Imran Khan's UNGA Speech Live. Then here's your one-stop destination. Here is how you can watch Imran Khan UNGA speech Live on Facebook/Imran Khan UNGA speech Live on Twitter/Imran Khan UNGA speech Live on Youtube/Imran Khan UNGA speech Live on Live TV: