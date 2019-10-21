Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Imran Khan 'has no capability' to complete his term: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan People's Party President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan "has no capability" to complete his term as all political forces of the country and people belonging to all spheres of life had no other option but to go on an agitation against the "puppet government".

The PPP leader made the remarks to the media while visiting the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre here on Sunday, Dawn news reported.

He said the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not competent to steer the country to the right direction, which was the reason that everyone across the country was raising voice against its "anti-people" policies.

The PPP leader said he was not seeing the government to last long for creating self-inflicting hard conditions.

"Everyone is fed up with this puppet government," he added.

At a rally on Friday night, Bhutto-Zaradari had announced nationwide anti-government protests to "restore 'real' democracy in the country".

He said the PPP will protest in Thar on October 23, demonstrate in Kashmore on 26 whereas rallies in Punjab will begin from November 1.