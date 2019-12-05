House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces US President Trump to be impeached

Image Source : AP House Speaker Nancy Pelosi OKs drafting of impeachment articles against Donald Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. ’’Our democracy is what is at stake,” Pelosi said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

Pelosi delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly by Christmas. She said she was authorizing the drafting of articles of impeachment “sadly but with confidence and humility.”

“The president’s actions have seriously violate the Constitution,” Pelosi said. At the heart of the impeachment, probe is a July call with the president of Ukraine, in which Trump pressed the leader to investigate Democrats as Trump was withholding aid to the country.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump slams Democrats for scheduling impeachment hearing during NATO meeting