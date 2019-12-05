Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces US President Trump to be impeached

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces US President Trump to be impeached

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. ’’Our democracy is what is at stake,” Pelosi said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

AP AP
Washington Updated on: December 05, 2019 20:09 IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi OKs drafting of impeachment articles against Donald Trump
Image Source : AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi OKs drafting of impeachment articles against Donald Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. ’’Our democracy is what is at stake,” Pelosi said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

Pelosi delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly by Christmas. She said she was authorizing the drafting of articles of impeachment “sadly but with confidence and humility.”

“The president’s actions have seriously violate the Constitution,” Pelosi said. At the heart of the impeachment, probe is a July call with the president of Ukraine, in which Trump pressed the leader to investigate Democrats as Trump was withholding aid to the country.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump slams Democrats for scheduling impeachment hearing during NATO meeting

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News