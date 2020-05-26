Hong Kong to further relax social distancing measures amid coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : AP Members of the media take cover as police fire tear gas during a protest against Beijing's national security legislation in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets Sunday to march against China's proposed tough national security legislation for the city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday said that the city will relax part of the social distancing measures that expire at Thursday midnight in response to the eased COVID-19 pandemic.

Lam said at a press conference that four types of entertainment venues including karaoke lounges and night clubs can resume operation from Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Flight transfer services of the Hong Kong International Airport that have been suspended for two months will also be moderately resumed since June 1, Lam added.

Besides, schools will gradually reopen from Wednesday as previously announced.

The easing of restrictions came as the pandemic in Hong Kong has been largely under control.

The Center for Health Protection reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday and the total number remained at 1,065.

Earlier this month, the city's government allowed entertainment venues including fitness rooms, beauty salons, mahjong lounges and bars to restart operation and eased restrictions over dining services of restaurants and group gatherings.

