Because India is fighting China. So India is my friend: Pro-democracy protester waves Indian flag in Hong Kong

Image Source : TWITTER@RAY_SLOWBEAT Hong Kong protesters display India's national flag on Chinese National Day

A pro-democracy protester was seen wearing an Indian flag on China's National Day in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong on Thursday. The photos were shared by a journalist on Twitter. On being further asked by the journo Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) the reason for wearing the Indian flag, the pro-democratic protestor said, "Because India is fighting China. So India is my friend!"

The journalist further said, "He is now holding the flag above his head, shouting STAND WITH INDIA... The crowd is applauding him."

The man was seen wearing the Indian flag in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay amid heavy police presence on China's National Day holiday.

“Why are you wearing an Indian flag?”

“Because India is fighting China. So India is my friend!”



He is now holding the flag above his head, shouting “STAND WITH INDIA! 印度加油!” The crowd is applauding him. pic.twitter.com/UoKCip0X8K — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) October 1, 2020

During the occasion, thousands of Hong Kong nationals came on to the streets chanting slogans like "Disband the police" and "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times".

Ray Chan, a Parliamentarian of Hong Kong shared some pictures from the protest and wrote, "HongKong and India shared a long history. Tens of thousands of Hong Kongers of South Asian heritage were born here. This gentleman feels a tribute to the Indian nation is long overdue, so he honors the tricolour on China's national day. #October1stProtest #HongKongProtests."

#HongKong & #India shared a long history. Tens of thousands of #HongKongers of South Asian heritage were born here. This gentleman feels a tribute to the Indian nation is long overdue, so he honors the tricolor on China's national day. #October1stProtest #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/rIf6y0CUdv — Ray Chan (@ray_slowbeat) October 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Hong Kong police arrested at least 86 people on suspicion of unauthorized assembly on China’s National Day holiday after crowds gathered on the streets of a popular shopping district and other areas chanting pro-democracy slogans.

Those arrested included four district councilors, police said in a statement posted on Facebook. They said the people were arrested after they ignored repeated warnings for them to disperse Thursday.

Hong Kong is protesting and raising voice against the Chinese government for over a year now after China passed Hong Kong's Extradition Bill to allow Hong Kong to detain and transfer people wanted in territories and countries that do not have formal agreements for extradition. The bill also includes Taiwan and the Chinese mainland.

National Day, which celebrates the founding of the People’s Republic of China, has become a day of protest in Hong Kong by those who oppose Beijing's increasing control over the semi-autonomous city. Large-scale protests are forbidden because of social distancing restrictions due to coronavirus.

In the afternoon, police cordoned off some areas in the district and searched people on the streets. On several occasions, they unfurled warning banners that urged protesters to disperse, saying they were participating in an illegal assembly.

