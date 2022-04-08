Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, 26/11 mastermind, sentenced to 31 years in jail by Pak anti-terrorism court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Hafiz Muhammad Saeed

The mastermind of the 26/11 attack, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, has been sentenced to 31 years by Pakistan's anti-terrorism court, suggested local media reports. Saeed is the chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The court has also fined him Rs 3,40,000.

In 2020, the LeT chief was sentenced to 15 years in jail in a terror funding case.

Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has been declared a global terrorist by the United Nations, while the US has also placed a bounty of USD 10 million on him. Saeed is one of the most wanted in the horrific 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 161 people died.

In June last year, three people were killed and 21 were injured in a major car bomb blast outside Saeed's house. After the attack, Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf alleged that India was behind the blast near the LeT chief's residence in Lahore. India gave the bordering nation a befitting reply and thrashed the allegations as 'baseless propaganda'.

