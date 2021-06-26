Saturday, June 26, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Global caseload of coronavirus pandemic tops 180 million, deaths surged to over 3.90 mn

Global caseload of coronavirus pandemic tops 180 million, deaths surged to over 3.90 mn

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 180,346,611 and 3,907,269, respectively.

IANS IANS
Washington Published on: June 26, 2021 9:45 IST
COVID-19, Global caseload, coronavirus pandemic, covid latest news updates, Center for Systems Scien
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Global caseload of coronavirus pandemic tops 180 million.

 

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 180 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.90 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 180,346,611 and 3,907,269, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,603,077 and 603,526, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,134,445 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,322,760), France (5,828,266), Turkey (5,398,878), Russia (5,346,005), the UK (4,716,065), Argentina (4,374,587), Italy (4,256,451), Colombia (4,374,587), Spain (3,782,463), Germany (3,733,665) and Iran (3,150,949), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 511,142 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (393,310), Mexico (232,346), Peru (191,073), Russia (129,869), the UK (128,330), Italy (127,418), France (111,101) and Colombia (103,321).

Also Read: COVID-19 Delta variant 'most transmissible' identified so far, says WHO

Also Read: Delta COVID cases in UK up by 46% in past week

Latest World News

Write a comment

US Election News

Top News

Latest News

X