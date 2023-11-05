Germany’s Hamburg Airport witnesses hostage situation as armed man breaches security, flights halted

Follow us on Image Source : AP Fire Department vehicles arrive at a security scene at the Hamburg Airport

An airport in Germany’s Hamburg was closed and flights were cancelled on Saturday (November 4) night after a vehicle with an armed man broke through the security entering the campus, news agency AP reported citing German news agency dpa. According to the Federal Police, the armed man who broke into the premises fired twice into the air with a weapon. The police also said that they were contacted earlier by the man’s wife about a possible abduction of a child.

According to several local German media reports, the man had two children inside his car.

Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa that a large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle.

According to CNN, official spokesperson for the Hamburg Police said that the German Police attempted to “relieve” a hostage situation at the center of a “family drama”.

The 35-year-old man broke through the security with his car and parked underneath an airplane, CNN reported citing the spokesperson who said the driver was in his car with his 4-year-old daughter.

According to the spokesperson, a “substantial amount of special forces” were deployed on the ground attempting to resolve the hostage situation. The man’s wife had previously warned the police that her child was missing, CNN reported.

