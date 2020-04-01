Germany extends restrictions on public life due to coronavirus by two weeks

Image Source : AP A man with a mask pass an information sign directing to a new set up test and information centre for the new coronavirus at the district Prenzlauer Berg in Berlin, Germany (file photo)

Germany on Wednesday extended restrictions on public life by two more weeks until April 19, news agency AFP reported. On Wednesday, Merkel said in a statement after speaking to provincial leaders of the country's 16 states that the people must avoid contact with people outside their own homes.

The government of Chancellor Angela Merkel more than a week ago banned gatherings of two or more people.

The European Union powerhouse, as of April 1, recorded 72,914 infections, including 793 deaths. Germany's outbreak is the third largest in Europe, behind Italy and Spain.

