Monday, October 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Georgia firing: 4 hurt in shooting outside Atlanta University library

Georgia firing: 4 hurt in shooting outside Atlanta University library

Georgia firing: A DJ near Atlanta University Centre's Robert W. Woodruff Library around 12:30 am was underway on Sunday when the shooting took place.

AP Reported By: AP Atlanta Published on: October 17, 2022 7:52 IST
Numbers of people were present at the music event when the
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Numbers of people were present at the music event when the shooting took place

Georgia firing: Four people were hurt, including three students, in a shooting during Clark Atlanta University's homecoming outside a campus library, in Georgia, US, authorities said.

A large group of people were listening to a DJ near Atlanta University Centre's Robert W. Woodruff Library around 12:30 am on Sunday when officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots, Atlanta police said.

A preliminary investigation found three students and another person were injured when shots were fired from a vehicle, Clark Atlanta University said.

Atlanta police said multiple people were shot. One of the victims was grazed and refused medical attention.

Three others were taken to a hospital, though they were conscious and alert.

Clark Atlanta is part of Atlanta University Centre's consortium of historically Black colleges.

Also Read: Mexico: 12 killed as gunmen open fire at bar in Irapuato city

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News