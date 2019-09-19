Gates Foundation to felicitate PM Modi with global award

Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
"Modi is receiving an award at the Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the progress India is making in improving sanitation, as part of its drive toward achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals," the Foundation said in a statement to IANS on Wednesday.

New York Published on: September 19, 2019 10:41 IST
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will be awarding the Global Gatekeepers Award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in India's achievement sanitation, the organisation has announced.

"Sanitation is a key factor in improving the health and well-being of millions of people, especially women and children," it added.

Modi is being recognised by the foundation in New York on September 24 for the Swachh Bharat Mission of which the constructions of toilets is a key element.

