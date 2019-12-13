15 killed as fire engulfs passenger bus in Pakistan

Fire engulfs passenger bus in Pakistan

At least 15 people were killed and one other was injured when fire engulfed a passenger bus following its head-on collision with a van in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Friday. The incident took place when the van's driver lost control of the vehicle and hit into the bus coming from the opposite direction in Kan Mehtarzai area of Zhob district, an official told Xinhua news agency.

The van was carrying smuggled Iranian oil and the fire erupted in it as soon as it hit the bus.

The big fire also engulfed the van and reduced both vehicles into ashes before rescue teams managed to arrive, the official said.

The 44-seater bus carrying 14 people including the driver was on its way to Quetta from Dera Ghazi Khan district, while there were two people aboard the van, the official added.

Both people on the van and 13 people on the bus were burnt beyond recognition while one of the passengers saved his life by jumping off but received serious injuries.

An investigation regarding the van driver and smuggled oil was underway.