'Russian boss Vladimir Putin would be assassinated if he...': Elon Musk

New York: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been facing criticism for voicing anti-Ukraine sentiments, again poured his remarks favouring the victory of Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he could not afford to lose the battle. According to Musk, the Russian boss would be assassinated if Putin took his steps back. "If he were to back off, he (Putin) would be assassinated," Musk said during 'X Space'-- a way to have live audio conversations on Twitter.

While discussing the proposed $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine and other allies with the Republican senators, Musk opined that "there is no way in hell" that Putin could lose the war on Ukraine.

