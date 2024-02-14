Wednesday, February 14, 2024
     
  4. 'Russian boss Vladimir Putin would be assassinated if he...': Elon Musk

'Russian boss Vladimir Putin would be assassinated if he...': Elon Musk

According to Musk, the Russian boss would be assassinated if Putin took his steps back.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New York Updated on: February 14, 2024 10:50 IST
Vladimir Putin and Elon Musk
Image Source : REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R)

New York: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been facing criticism for voicing anti-Ukraine sentiments, again poured his remarks favouring the victory of Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he could not afford to lose the battle. According to Musk, the Russian boss would be assassinated if Putin took his steps back. "If he were to back off, he (Putin) would be assassinated," Musk said during 'X Space'-- a way to have live audio conversations on Twitter.

While discussing the proposed $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine and other allies with the Republican senators, Musk opined that "there is no way in hell" that Putin could lose the war on Ukraine.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

