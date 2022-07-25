Follow us on Image Source : AP 'This is total bs': Elon Musk denies he ever had an affair with Google co-founder's wife

Highlights Tesla CEO Elon Musk denied ever having an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife.

He completely denied the reports, calling them "total bs".

Brin filed for divorce with his wife in January citing "irreconcilable differences".

Elon Musk news: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday came down heavily on reports that he had an extra-marital affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan. He completely denied the reports, calling them "total bs" and also slammed American publication The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) for "repeated attacks" on him and his company Tesla.

"This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," Musk wrote on Twitter.

He continued to slam WSJ saying he is too busy for its shenanigans. He alleged that the character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year. He said, "I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!"

In his series of tweets today, Musk even urged people to call WSJ out and termed it a "sub tabloid". "WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay," he said.

Musk allegedly had an extramarital affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin, reported People Magazine on Sunday. Musk and Brin were close friends until the affair, the publication reported, citing a report in the Wall Street Journal. The relationship between the two moguls started turning sour after Brin learned his wife had an affair with fellow tech billionaire none other than Musk.

Brin filed for divorce in January citing "irreconcilable differences," and stated that he and Shanahan had been separated since December 15, 2021.

Musk reportedly apologized to Brin at a party earlier this year. Brin was reportedly among the first people to be given a Tesla vehicle when production got off the ground, and Brin reportedly gave Musk USD 500,000 in 2008 to keep Tesla afloat during the financial crisis.

Latest World News