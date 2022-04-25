Monday, April 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Musk declines climate change philanthropy meet with Gates as latter admits to holding position on Tesla stock

Musk declines climate change philanthropy meet with Gates as latter admits to holding position on Tesla stock

There were rumours Gates did hold a short position against Tesla, but he never truly confirmed whether he had any sort of investment in the automaker's stock.

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Published on: April 25, 2022 7:40 IST
Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Twitter shares
Image Source : PTI

Elon Musk declines Gates' request to discuss philanthropy in new leaked texts

Highlights

  • Gates was proposing a potential meeting with Musk "to discuss philanthropy possibilities"
  • Musk was not willing after Gates admitted he still has not closed out his short position on Tesla
  • During a February 2021 interview with CNBC, Gates declined to talk about his position

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly declined a meeting to discuss climate change philanthropy with Bill Gates because the latter admitted he still holds a short position on Tesla stock.

As per a series of leaked text messages, Gates was proposing a potential meeting with Musk "to discuss philanthropy possibilities," but Musk was not willing to do so after Gates admitted he still has not closed out his short position on Tesla, reports Teslarati.

"Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change," Musk replied to Gates, declining the invitation.

There were rumours Gates did hold a short position against Tesla, but he never truly confirmed whether he had any sort of investment in the automaker's stock.

During a February 2021 interview with CNBC, Gates declined to talk about his position.

"Yeah, I'm not, I don't talk about my investments, but I think he should be very proud of what he's done," the Microsoft co-founder said earlier.

However, only a few days later in an interview, Gates shed more light on his position, basically admitting to shorting the stock.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Why Ola founder won't invite Elon Musk to Ola Future Factory?

Latest World News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News