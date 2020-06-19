New Zealand minutely escapes 'tsunami' as 7.4 earthquake rocks Kermadec Islands ahead of Doomsday prediction

Image Source : FILE Doomsday is near? New Zealand minutely escapes tsunami after massive 7.4 earthquake rocks Kermadec Islands

A massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of New Zealand early Friday morning, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The quake reportedly hit at a depth of about 33 kilometres, south of the Kermadec Islands. The epicentre was determined to be south of the Kermadec Islands, which are home to many active volcanoes.

Soon after the earthquake occurred, the National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said early information indicated that "hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake epicenter."

We have more information on this mornings M7.4 Kermadec Earthquake and How GeoNet Monitors Tsunami. Read all about it here: https://t.co/60zIlmIoTQ pic.twitter.com/8iJ4EsEuyI — GeoNet (@geonet) June 18, 2020

The massive earthquake and tsunami threat triggered panic among the citizens. However, New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) later said there was no current tsunami threat to residents.

"Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand," the agency said.

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.4 SOUTH OF THE KERMADEC ISLANDS earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) June 18, 2020

Though several people were left annoyed that 50 minutes passed before they were officially told there was no tsunami threat.

Scientist says New Zealand "dodged a tsunami bullet" following a 7.4 quake that struck south of the Kermadec Islands

"Our shaking intensity scale gives the impact of an earthquake on people living on the earth's surface, instead of magnitude which is the energy released during an earthquake, and so it can be more useful as an indicator of the earthquake's significance to the community," explained GNS scientists Dr David Burbidge and Dr William Power.

Also, Dr Jose Borrero, of Raglan-based marine consultancy eCoast Ltd, said the quake was just on the small side and didn't have the right sense of motion to generate a tsunami – meaning the country had effectively dodged a bullet.

"This morning's quake was also a 'strike slip' quake - meaning the motion was side-to-side and not up and down, so the amount of seafloor displacement was small and so was the subsequent tsunami."

A tsunami from the Kermadecs Arc area above New Zealand – called a "regional" tsunami – could offer one to three hours' warning for evacuation.

NZ Civil Defence had reportedly asked coastal residents to move to higher ground as a precaution.

According to GeoNet, close to 9,000 people felt the earthquake with many feeling weak to moderate shaking.

