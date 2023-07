Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Pakistan

Pakistan earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at around 5:11 am on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the depth of the quake was reported at 170 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 07-07-2023, 05:11:28 IST, Lat: 31.22 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Pakistan (sic)," wrote NCS on Twitter. No reports of damage or casualties were reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

