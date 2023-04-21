EAM Jaishankar meets his Surinam counterpart in Guyana, discusses several key issues | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DRSJAISHANKAR EAM Jaishankar meets his Surinam counterpart in Guyana

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterpart from Surinam Albert Ramdin in Guyana's capital Georgetown on Friday. During their meeting, both leaders also discussed a range of subjects including development partnerships, cultural cooperation, security and climate issues.

Earlier today (April 21), Jaishankar began his External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarked on a nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

"Discussed development partnership, cultural cooperation, security, climate and International Big Cat Alliance. Welcomed his appreciation of the International Year of Millets," he said.

Jaishankar also met Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Dr Carla Natalie Barnett and exchanged views on intensifying India-CARICOM ties in traditional as well as new areas of cooperation.

‘International Year of Millets’

It should be mentioned here that the year 2023 has been designated as the ‘International Year of Millets’ (IYM) after a proposal for it was brought forward by India and endorsed by Members of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Grown in more than 130 countries at present, millet is considered traditional food for more than half a billion people across Asia and Africa.

ALSO READ: Amid Sudan clash, govt sets up dedicated control room in Delhi to oversee safety of stranded Indians

Jaishankar meets UN Chief Antonio Guterres

Earlier on Thursday, Jaishankar met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed the current developments in Sudan, India's G20 Presidency and Ukraine conflict.

"We had a very good meeting. Most of our meeting was on the Sudan situation. We also discussed the G20, and Ukraine conflict, but essentially it was about Sudan," the EAM told ANI.

"In Sudan, the UN is trying to establish a ceasefire and that is really key because at the moment, unless there is a ceasefire and unless there are corridors, it's not safe for people really to come out," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest World News