Amid Sudan clash, govt sets up dedicated control room in Delhi to oversee safety of stranded Indians

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sudan’s army and rival force battle

Sudan clashes update: Amid the scary situation in Sudan, the Indian government has been coordinating closely with various countries to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals living in the clash-torn nation. According to the sources of news agency ANI, the Indian government has been in constant touch with the Quartet countries-- US, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE-- in order to ensure evacuation of the stranded nationals.

The major development came hours after politicians in India engaged in a war of words, where senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah sought help from the Centre for the safety of the people of Karnataka who have been stuck in Sudan.

Political war of words

"Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics. Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan," read the tweet of Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, EAM spoke to counterparts in Saudi Arabia and UAE. According to Jaishankar, both assured their practical support on-ground. "Our Ambassador in Washington DC & High Commissioner in London are in touch with their respective host government. We're working with UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan," sources have told the news agency.

A dedicated Control Room set up in Delhi

Moreover, the government set up a dedicated Control Room and the officials were in continuous touch with Indian Embassy in Khartoum. According to the officials, they were getting regular reports of the status of the Indian community. "The Embassy in turn is in touch with the community and individuals through multiple methods including WhatsApp groups," said the government official.

"Situation on the streets in Sudan is very tense and movement is very risky at this stage. Our priority is the safety of movement and well-being of individuals wherever they are located. While both the Ministry and the Embassy are continuously monitoring the situation, concerns of safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details," added the official.

Sudan clashes

As explosions and gunfire thundered outside, Sudanese in the capital Khartoum and other cities huddled in their homes for a fourth day Tuesday, while the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country.

At least 270 people have been killed and over 2,600 wounded since the fighting erupted. The toll could be much higher because there are many bodies in the streets around central Khartoum that no one can reach because of the clashes. There has been no official word on how many civilians or combatants have been killed.

Also Read: Sudan violence: Siddaramaiah hits back at MEA Jaishankar amid growing concern over stranded Indians

Latest India News