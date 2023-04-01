Donald Trump raises over USD 4 million in 24 hours after indictment over hush money

Follow us on Image Source : PTI White House has refused to comment on the indictment of the former president.

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump raised over USD 4 miillion in the 24 hours since the grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict him in connection to providing hush money paid to an adult film actress, said his office on Friday. As per official statement, more than 25 per cent of the donations came from first-time donors to the former president, further solidifying President Trump’s status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary.

“This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponisation of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor,” it said.

With an average contribution of only USD 34, Trump’s 2024 campaign is funded by an unmatched coalition of hardworking patriots who are fed up with special interest donors like Soros spending billions of dollars to influence our elections, it said. “Americans from across all 50 states donated to President Trump’s campaign within the first five hours of the sham indictment,” the release said.

White House refuses to comment

Meanwhile, the White House has refused to comment on the indictment of the former president. “I have no comment on that,” President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday. Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters in Zambia, “I am not going to comment on an ongoing criminal case as it relates to the former president.”

Trump indicted over hush money

A Manhattan grand jury on Friday voted to indict former US President Donald Trump in connection to providing hush money paid to an adult film actress, informed the news agency ANI reported citing his lawyers. This indictment makes Trump the first person in the history of the US to serve as commander-in-chief and then be charged with a crime. This came weeks after speculation about whether and when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg might take a step.

Trump has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing and stressed that those probing him were making politically motivated accusations. An arrest warrant is typically issued automatically after an indictment is filed against a defendant who has not been charged previously in a criminal complaint. In the case of Donald Trump, the indictment was filed behind closed doors at the lower Manhattan courthouse after the clerk's office was closed for the day.

