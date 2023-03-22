Donald Trump arrested? Twitter stormed with chilling AI deepfakes purporting ex-US Prez escaping arrest

Follow us on Image Source : @ELIOTHIGGINS/TWITTER AI deep fakes purporting to show Trump's arrest take over Twitter.

Trump arrested? As former US President Donald Trump escalated speculations over his arrest, social media sites have been flooded with pictures depicting Trump escaping arrest. Several pictures, which resemble exactly the former President, show him making a run from authorities.

Deep fake images?

This triggered questions about whether Trump got arrested or whether the social media pictures were part of any propaganda. According to Eliot Higgins, founder of the investigative collective journalism group that specialises in fact-checking and open-source intelligence, the images were created using the artificial intelligence text-to-image generator Midjourney. While sharing some images, he claimed all the images were AI-generated "deep fakes".

The fake images show garbled text on the police officers’ uniforms, along with distorted faces and hands. One image shows Mr Trump wearing a police belt. Another image shows former First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, along with her son, Donald Trump Jr protesting the arrest.

Will Trump be arrested?

For 40 years, former President Donald Trump has navigated countless legal investigations without ever facing criminal charges. That record may soon come to an end.

Trump could be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury as soon as this week, potentially charged with falsifying business records connected to hush money payments during his 2016 campaign to women who accused him of sexual encounters.

It’s one of several investigations that have intensified as Trump mounts his third presidential run. He has denied any allegations of wrongdoing and accuses prosecutors of engaging in a politically motivated “witch hunt” to damage his campaign.

An indictment in New York would mark an extraordinary turn in American history, making Trump the first former president to face a criminal charge. And it would carry tremendous weight for Trump himself, threatening his long-established ability to avoid consequences despite entanglement in a dizzying number of cases.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: US: Donald Trump likely to be arrested next week I KNOW WHY

Latest World News