Doha-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency; passenger declared dead on arrival

Doha-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency

IndiGo flight news: Doha bound IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard, ANI reported citing an airline official. The airline said that the passenger was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team. Notably, IndiGo flight 6E-1736 was on its way to Doha from New Delhi.

The airline said it was making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

"We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones," IndiGo said in the statement.

